The on-loan Swansea forward is rated as one of the most talented players from the West African country, although he is yet to reach his full potential.

The 27-year-old had to rise through the ranks, playing for Ghana’s U-20 side, the Black Satellites, before being promoted to the Black Stars.

Ayew’s international career has been one similar to the popular Jekyll and Hyde story, but on his days, he is totally unstoppable. After making his national team bow in 2010, the striker has gone on to make more than 50 appearances for his country.

He has also netted an impressive 14 goals for the Black Stars and was part of the team that made it to the final of the 2015 AFCON in Equatorial Guinea/Gabon.

READ ALSO: Profile of AFCON 2015 MVP Christian Atsu

As we build up to the upcoming tournament in Egypt, Pulse Sports profiles that career path of the Ghanaian striker:

Jordan Ayew comes from a family known for footballing genius. As the last son of Ghanaian legend Abedi Ayew ‘Pele’, there is always a weight of responsibility on his shoulders. The striker was born in France and started his football career in the European country before deciding to play for Ghana.

Despite being born in Marseille, Ayew joined the youth set-up of Lyon Dutchere as a nine-year-old. But after six years in Lyon, he moved back to his town of birth to join the Marseille youth team.

omnisports

It was at Marseille that the Ghanaian developed into a world beater. This was the same club where his father made his name, and Ayew also managed to carve his own niche. Between 2009 and 2014, he made 114 appearances for the French giants.

However, a time came when he was not getting enough playing time, forcing him to join Sochaux on loan. He later signed for Lorient, before moving to England, where he has played for the last four and half years.

Ayew initially joined Aston Villa, but jumped ship after just two seasons when the Clarets were relegated to the Championship. The Ghanaian went on to join Premier League side Swansea City in January 2017, scoring eight goals in 50 appearances for the Swans.

But after just a season and half, the Ghanaian was once again on the move, this time joining Crystal Palace on loan after Swansea had been relegated. It was, however, Ayew’s best season in his career, with striker ending the 2017/18 season as Swansea City’s Player of The Year.

READ MORE: Profile of Black Stars captain Andre Ayew

Things were, however, not rosy for Ayew when he joined Crystal Palace, as he was restricted to limited game time with the majority of his appearances being from the bench.

Throughout the season, he scored just two goals – one in the Premier League and another in the Carabao Cup. However, he still cannot be underrated ahead of the AFCON tournament.

In the last AFCON, Ayew was undoubtedly Ghana’s best player and he could just be the man to lead the way as the Black Stars go in search of that elusive fifth continental title.