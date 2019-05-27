Undoubtedly one of the stars of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Andre Ayew knows very well that he is running out of time to win something for his country.

The Fernabache forward has played at every AFCON since 2008 but is yet to taste title glory. Ayew was part of the Ghana team that reached the final of the AFCON in 2010 and 2015, losing on both occasions.

The Black Stars deputy captain is only 29, but has been one of the most influential figures in the national team in the last decade. He has won over 80 caps for Ghana, having also risen through the ranks.

Ayew is also a U-20 World Cup winner and is one of Ghana’s highest scorers at the AFCON. Pulse Sports profiles the Ghanaian forward:

Just like his father – Abedi Ayew ‘Pele’ – Andre Ayew wears the iconic no.10 jersey for the Black Stars. He also played for French giants Olympique Marseille.

Ayew started his career as an explosive, pacey winger but, in recent times, has been used more as a false striker or an attacking midfielder. At 17, Ayew was already making waves at Marseille and was drafted into the first team after a series of loan spells.

In the end, the Ghanaian played over 200 times for the Ligue 1 giants, scoring 60 goals in the process. Ayew’s impressive performances prompted a move to Premier League side Swansea City in the summer of 2015.

However, the French-born forward would spend just a single season at the Liberty Stadium. In his solitary season with the Swans, Ayew emerged the club’s best player, contributing 12 goals and eight assists, before joining fellow Premier League side West Ham United.

Despite his imperious debut season in the English topflight, Ayew’s spell with the Hammers didn’t go too well. After being hampered by a series of niggling injuries, he often found himself on the bench.

In his two seasons at the London-based club, the Ghanaian managed just 50 appearances in all competitions, before rejoining Swansea City in January 2018.

But his second spell with the Swans was not equally successful, with the club being relegated to the Championship. Unwilling to play in the lower-tier of English football, the former Marseille star joined Fenerbahce on loan.

He scored five goals in the just ended season and will be arriving at the AFCON as one of Ghana’s most experienced players.

For a man who has won numerous trophies in France, as well as won the U-20 World Cup, Ayew is certain to be a key player for Ghana in Egypt.

And, having already lost two finals, the former West Ham Star will definitely be aiming to banish those demons at the 2019 AFCON.

Andre Ayew will follow his father's footsteps to captain the senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after coach Kwesi Appiah announced him to lead the team.