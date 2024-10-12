2 Asante Kotoko players reportedly abscond in the USA

The incident occurred shortly after the team arrived in Washington, D.C., for the much-anticipated match.

According to a report by Nhyira FM, Yagoub and Al Hasan were last seen at the team hotel but have since gone missing. CCTV footage revealed that the players sneaked out of the hotel and were picked up by a car.

The Sudanese duo was part of 9 players and 5officials who departed for the USA on October 9, 2024, for the game.

The team had faced visa issues before their trip, with several players being denied visas, resulting in their 32-man contingent being trimmed down to 18. Due to the small squad size, Kotoko agreed to team up with a Ghanaian select side in the USA to form a team for the match.

Asante Kotoko’s management has expressed shock and disappointment over the incident. The club is currently collaborating with local authorities and the Ghanaian embassy in the USA to locate the missing players.

The disappearance of Yagoub and Al Hasan has cast a shadow over the friendly match, which is set to take place at the state-of-the-art Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

This annual ceremonial match, organised by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in collaboration with the Ghana Football Association, is part of the activities marking Ghana Week DC 2024, which runs from October 7 to 12, 2024. The game is expected to be the highlight of the celebrations in Washington, D.C., showcasing Ghana’s rich culture.

This incident is not the first of its kind in international sports, where athletes have sometimes absconded during overseas trips.

