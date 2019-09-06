The visitors who were the better side in the first half shot into the lead in the half-hour mark. Dorgane Adam slotted the ball home after Gideon Mensah had failed to close down his marker.

Ghana after conceding the goal sent more men into the attack and in the course of that received a penalty in the 38th minute- Joseph Paintsil was fouled, but Yaw Yeboah who stepped forward had his kick go over the crossbar to give the Algerians a sigh of relief.

After the break, head coach, Ibrahim Tanko, brought on Joel Fameyeh for Joseph Painstil and took out Bernard Tekpetey for Isaac Twum at the start of the second half as Ghana went for broke.

Just over the hour mark, Yaw Yeboah won a spot-kick after showing great feet in the box. Dauda Mohammed stepped up and buried the penalty. Ghana were level. 1-1.

Ghana will now jet off to Setif in Algeria where they will hope to beat the hosts to the ticket to the CAF U-23 AFCON in Egypt where a ticket for Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be up for grabs for the top 3 teams from that tournament.