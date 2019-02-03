Ever since the Andre Ayew-led 2009 squad conquered both the continent and the world, the national under-20 side have seen their fortunes plummeted with their best participation coming in 2013 where they finished as bronze medalists at the World Cup.

Tomorrow, Ghana will be making their 11th appearance since their debut in 1991 and Coach Jimmy Cobblah believes nothing but victory against the West Africa neighbours is what they need to get their campaign off on a bright note.

He is confident the three times champions (1993, 1999 and 2009), will produce a much better game in this competition than their recent past to earn a slot for the World Cup slated for Poland later in the year.

"I'm expecting the boys to come out strongly in all aspects to win as we help them on the touchline. As you know, it is the first match of the tournament and a must-win game for us,” Coach Cobblah told the Daily Graphic.

That notwithstanding, the Burkinabes have often been a tough knot to crack at this competition and will work hard to challenge the Ghanaians and ensure they also remain in contention for the slot to the World Cup.

Based on this, Coach Cobblah is expected to deploy the best of his players, including Nurudeen Manaf, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel Lomotey and Najeeb Yakubu who have enormous experience to call the bluff of the Burkinabes.

ghanasoccernet