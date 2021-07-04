2021 Ghana Football Awards: Andre Ayew crowned Footballer of the Year

Ayew enjoyed an impressive 2020-21 season, where he helped Swansea City to reach the final of the Championship play-offs.

He was the Jack Army’s top scorer in the just-ended season, having contributed 17 goals and four assists in all competitions.

The former West Ham United and Marseille forward also played a crucial role as the Black Stars booked a place at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak midfielder Salifu Ibrahim was also voted Local Player of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards.

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan won Player of the Decade, while Samuel Boadu was voted Coach of the Year.