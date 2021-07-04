2021 Ghana Football Awards: Andre Ayew crowned Footballer of the Year

The 31-year-old beat off competition from Gladson Awako and Mohammed Kudus to scoop the prestigious award.
Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has been crowned Player of the Year at the 2021 Ghana Football Awards.
Ayew enjoyed an impressive 2020-21 season, where he helped Swansea City to reach the final of the Championship play-offs.
He was the Jack Army’s top scorer in the just-ended season, having contributed 17 goals and four assists in all competitions.
The former West Ham United and Marseille forward also played a crucial role as the Black Stars booked a place at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak midfielder Salifu Ibrahim was also voted Local Player of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards.
Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan won Player of the Decade, while Samuel Boadu was voted Coach of the Year.
In other categories, the Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award went to Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Danlad Ibrahim emerged Goalkeeper of the Year.
