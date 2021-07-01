2023 African Games: Government aborts plans to construct 50,000 capacity Olympic stadium

So far, preparations for the event have been slow, prompting concerns over whether the country is ready to host the Games.

Last year, President Akufo-Addo announced plans to build a 50,000 capacity stadium at Borteyman in the Greater Accra region.

However, speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, said the $200 million project will no longer go ahead.

“The plan adopted was to construct an Olympic Stadium complex at Borteyman, unfortunately, this plan could not materialise due to the onset of Covid-19,” he said, as quoted by 3news.

“The pandemic delayed the start of the procurement process for the construction of this required facility for the game.”

He further disclosed that Accra Sports Stadium, Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Cape Coast Stadium, Winneba College and Legon Stadium will be renovated for the Africa Games.

“Due to time constraints, various options were reviewed, some of the facilities for the refurbishment reviewed include, the Accra Sports Stadium, the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Cape Coast Stadium, the Winneba College and the Legon Stadium,” Mr. Ussif said.

“After careful study of the timelines, the Ministry in consultation with the local organizing committee has adopted a hybrid approach to construct the project in phases, by leveraging on existing facilities at the University of Ghana and build other facilities that are not available but are requirements for the hosting of the games.”