2024 Basketball Festival: Ghana beat France to clinch the ultimate title

Ghana claimed the championship title after defeating France 62-49 in a thrilling final, marking a significant win on home soil.
The Ghana men’s basketball team emerged victorious at the 4th edition of the Africa Basketball Festival 2024, hosted at the University of Ghana, Accra.
Ghana’s journey to the final was a showcase of their dominance throughout the tournament. They began by outclassing Liberia 49-36, with Liberia later securing the bronze medal.
Ghana then continued their unbeaten streak with a commanding 56-46 victory over Togo, cementing their position as top contenders.
In the semifinals, Ghana faced a formidable challenge from long-time rivals Nigeria. However, their solid defence and cohesive teamwork earned them a 64-51 win, sending them to the final against France.
France had earlier demonstrated their firepower by crushing China 72-24, the tournament's highest score. Yet, in the final, Ghana’s disciplined defence and relentless offence were too much for France, securing the hosts a well-deserved 62-49 victory.
The third-place playoff was equally exciting, with Liberia edging out the USA 45-42 in a nail-biting finish to take the bronze medal. West African teams, including Ghana and Liberia, dominated the competition, showcasing the growing strength of basketball in the region.
The Africa Basketball Festival is more than just a sporting event. Ghanaian music duo DopeNation electrified the crowd with a captivating performance, and the vibrant fashion scene added a cultural flair to the occasion.
With 10 nations represented, 15 fashion brands on display, and performances from top musical acts, the festival was a celebration of sports, fashion, music, and cultural exchange, creating a memorable experience for all involved.
The bigger picture
The Africa Basketball Festival continues to strengthen connections between African nations and international teams from the USA, France, and China. Through the shared passion for basketball, the event fosters camaraderie, learning, and cultural exchange, contributing to the growth of African basketball on the global stage.