President Akufo-Addo announced on Sunday that the Ghana Premier League and Division One League will resume on October 30.

Delivering his 17th national address on the Coronavirus pandemic situation in the country, the President said all contact sports can also resume training.

READ ALSO: Ghana Premier League returns on October 30 – Akufo-Addo announces

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

“Towards the progressive easing of restrictions, government has taken the decision to allow the resumption of training in all contact sports, taking into consideration the imminent participation of our national teams in international competitions,” Akufo-Addo said.

“Indeed, some national teams have already been given the dispensation to begin training ahead of their international engagements. All sports people who are part are to be tested regularly.

“With respect to football, after consultations with the Ghana Football Association, I have decided that the Ghana Premier League and the Division One football league will restart on Friday, October 30 with full testing of players, management and technical staff.

“No spectators will be allowed at training centers when actual competitions begins. Seating at all stadiums will be limited to 25% capacity to ensure social distancing. Wearing of masks by spectators in stadia will be mandatory," he added.

All sporting activities in the country were grounded in March as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

To this end, the Ghana Premier League, FA Cup and Women’s Premier League and other contact sports were all suspended.