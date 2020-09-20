The President made the announcement during his 17th national address on the Coronavirus pandemic situation in the country.

All sporting activities in the country were grounded in March as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

To this end, the Ghana Premier League, FA Cup and Women’s Premier League and other contact sports were all suspended.

But speaking in his latest address, Akufo-Addo said the ban on contact sports has been lifted, while the Ghana Premier League and Division One league can start on October 30.

“Towards the progressive easing of restrictions, government has taken the decision to allow the resumption of training in all contact sports, taking into consideration the imminent participation of our national teams in international competitions,” the President said.

“Indeed, some national teams have already been given the dispensation to begin training ahead of their international engagements. All sports people who are part are to be tested regularly.

“With respect to football, after consultations with the Ghana Football Association, I have decided that the Ghana Premier League and the Division One football league will restart on Friday, October 30 with full testing of players, management and technical staff,” he added.