3 Ghanaian players win Indian league with Vincenzo Alberto Annese’s Gokulam Kerala FC

Coach Annese expressed his delight after leading the club to such a historic feat, describing the team as “special”.

“This means everything to me. This is my first season in India and it has already been a very special one. We have a very special team and nobody plays the style of football that we play,” the Italian said.

“I had done my research on Gokulam and Indian football in general before I came here. I felt there is too much focus on defence and clean sheets in Indian football.”

Pulse Ghana

Annese joined Gokulam in August 2020 following short stints with the Beliz national team and Kosovo side FK Liria.