3 Ghanaian players win Indian league with Vincenzo Alberto Annese’s Gokulam Kerala FC

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Bechem United coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese has guided Gokulam Kerala FC to their first Indian national league title, with three Ghanaian players playing key roles in the triumph.

Ex-WAFA defender Mohamed Awal, former Hearts of Oak striker Dennis Agyare Antwi and Philip Adjah Tettey-Narh were part of the history-making side.

Gokulam emerged champions of the Hero I-League after defeating TRAU 3-1 on Saturday. The club finished level on points with rivals Churchill Brothers but were crowned champions due to their superior head-to-head record.

This is the first time that Gokulam have won the Hero I-League, which is one of two co-existing premier football leagues in the Indian football system, along with the Indian Super League (ISL).

Coach Annese expressed his delight after leading the club to such a historic feat, describing the team as “special”.

“This means everything to me. This is my first season in India and it has already been a very special one. We have a very special team and nobody plays the style of football that we play,” the Italian said.

“I had done my research on Gokulam and Indian football in general before I came here. I felt there is too much focus on defence and clean sheets in Indian football.”

Annese joined Gokulam in August 2020 following short stints with the Beliz national team and Kosovo side FK Liria.

The 36-year-old is fondly remembered in Ghana for his rather short spell with Bechem United in the 2017-18 Ghana Premier League season.

Emmanuel Ayamga

