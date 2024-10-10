5 former Ghana Black Stars players whose marriages sadly ended in divorce

Several Black Stars players have experienced the emotional toll of divorce, with their stories revealing the challenges that come with balancing a demanding football career and personal life.

Pulse Ghana examines the stories of several Black Stars players and the reasons for their marital separations.

Asamoah Gyan

Pulse Ghana

Asamoah Gyan, Ghana's all-time leading goalscorer, saw his 15-year marriage to Gifty come to an end after questioning the paternity of their three children due to suspicions of infidelity. Although he sought an annulment, a DNA test confirmed he was the biological father. The court officially annulled their marriage in November 2023, following Gyan's petition.

Nii Odartey Lamptey

Pulse Ghana

Former Anderlecht midfielder Nii Odartey Lamptey amicably concluded his 21-year marriage to Gloria Appiah after a DNA test revealed he was not the biological father of their three children. The court granted the divorce after a protracted legal battle.

Majid Warris

Pulse Ghana

Majid Warris's marriage to Habiba lasted just 16 months after their wedding in 2017. Reports indicated that Warris struggled to see his son, as Habiba had withdrawn from him, leading to controversies that ultimately resulted in their divorce.

John Paintsil

Pulse Ghana

The former Fulham defender faced divorce proceedings initiated by his wife in the Accra High Court. She cited long-term emotional distress as the reason for seeking annulment. Painstil suggested that the collapse of their marriage was influenced by friends, cautioning young footballers to be wary of those they surround themselves with.

John Mensah

Pulse Ghana