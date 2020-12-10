What makes the FIFPro XI special is that it is voted on by the players themselves, so teammates will be able to weigh up the performances of each other as well as opponents they have faced over 2020.

FIFA and FIFPRO will announce the World 11 of the 2019/2020 season on Thursday, 17 December.

FIFPRO and FIFA invited all professional footballers worldwide to vote for the World 11. We asked them to pick the most outstanding players in the following lines: goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards. The goalkeeper, as well as the three defenders, three midfielders and three forwards who received the most votes will be selected for the World 11. The remaining spot in the World 11 will be assigned to the outfield player with the next highest number of votes.The full list of nominees is as follows

GOALKEEPERS

Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), David De Gea (Manchester United), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Ederson (Manchester City), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)DEFENDERSDavid Alaba (Bayern Munich), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Dani Alves (Sao Paulo), Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid )

MIDFIELDERSThiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Philippe Coutinho (Bayern Munich), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

FORWARDS

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Heung-min Son (Tottenham Hotspur).