The debutants are headlined by Ashanti Gold cum Black Stars B skipper Shafiu Mumuni who emerged as the star man of the 2019 WAFU Championship- he scored four goals to win the golden boat.

READ MORE: GFA to launch #Bringbackthelove campaign for Black Stars

Other debutants in the 23-man squad are Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu, Real Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Baba, SC Paderborn midfielder Christopher Antwi-Adjei, Ashgold striker Shafiu Mumuni, FC Nordsjaelland forward Mohammed Kudus and Azam FC goalie Razak Abalora.

The four-time AFCON winners will host South Africa's Bafana Bafana on Thursday, November 14 at the Cape Coast stadium before travelling to play São Tomé and Príncipe on Monday, November 18.

Black Stars squad for AFCON 2021 qualifiers against South Africa & São Tomé and Príncipe:

GOALKEEPERS: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg FC, South Africa), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana), Razak Abalora (Azam FC, Tanzania)

DEFENDERS: Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Lumor Agbenyenu (Real Mallorca, Spain), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo, Spain), Kassim Nuhu (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany), Nicholas Opoku (Udinese, Italy), Mohammed Salisu (Real Valladolid, Spain)

MIDFIELDERS: Samuel Owusu (Al Fahya, Saudi Arabia), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo, Italy), Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Iddrisu Baba (Real Mallorca, Spain), Christopher Antwi-Adjei (SC Paderborn, Germany)

FORWARD: Andre Ayew (Swansea, England), Mohammed Kudus (FC Nordsjaelland, Denmark), Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Yifang, China), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Torric Jibril (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Shafiu Mumuni (Ashantigold).