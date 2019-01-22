The Ghanaian player started his senior club football career at Hertha BSC before joining English Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur. The former Las Palmas player was sent on loan to German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund before returning to play for Portsmouth in England.

Prince-Boateng transferred to AC Milan, played three years before going back to Germany to play for Schalke 04. The player was given a second stint at AC Milan last season before his transfer move to Spain.

He would spend just a season at Las Palmas and after emerging as the club’s top scorer, he would return to the Serie A to join Sassuolo.

Here are five things you didn’t know about Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Kevin-Prince Boateng once chose Real Madrid over Barcelona

The former AC Milan attacker once indicated that he would chose Real Madrid over Barcelona when the opportunity presents itself.

Boateng was born to a German mother and a Ghanaian father

The Black Stars forward has a German mother by name Christine Rahn, while his father, who is a Ghanaian is called Prince Boateng.

Kevin-Prince Boateng and his half-brother Jerome Boateng made history at the World.

The Ghana international and his half-brother whose mother is also a German by name Martina Boateng made history in the 2010 FIFA World Cup, by becoming the first brothers to play against each other in the history of the Mundial when Ghana faced Germany.

KP Boateng is still serving GFA’s ban

The 31-year-old was thrown out of the camp of the Black Stars in the 2014 FIFA World Cup alongside Sulley Muntari for indecent.

Kevin-Prince Boateng was subsequently handed an indefinite suspension from the Black Stars by both the Ghana Football Association and the presidential commission into the Brazil 2014 FIFA World Cup.

He is yet to show remorse for his action in Brazil and hasn’t been invited to the Black Stars since then.

Kevin-Prince Boateng is the first Ghanaian to join Barcelona

KP Boateng after making a shocking January transfer move to the Catalans has become the first Ghanaian to play for the five times champions of Europe.

He speaks four languages fluently

The Las Palmas player will probably add Spanish to his list of spoken languages by the time he leaves the La Liga club but Prince Boateng is already fluent in four languages. The Ghanaian speaks English, German, Italian and Turkish fluently. The player also understands French and Arabic. For the Ghanaian language Twi due to his time spent with the Black Stars, maybe, just maybe.

Boateng was once the most hated player in Germany

The 2010 FA Cup final in Enland was between Portsmouth FC and Chelsea. Kevin-Prince Boateng was a player of Portsmouth FC and played in the FA Cup final. A tackle on Michael Ballack who was playing for Chelsea left the Germany international with a torn ligament.

Michael Ballack ended up missing the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, a tournament in which Prince Boateng played for the Black Stars of Ghana.

The controversial incident saw some hate from Germany football fans for the player who had represented the country at junior level. Boateng was the most hated player in Germany.

Melissa Satta is Kevin-Prince Boateng’s second wife

Melissa Satta and Kevin-Boateng had their wedding in June 2016. Melissa is however, Boateng’s second wife.

The player and his first wife Jennifer Boateng got divorced before his union with Melissa Satta. Prince and Jenny have a son Jermaine-Prince.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has an arrangement to see his first child Jermaine every two weeks. The player’s battle for full custody was thrown out by a court in 2013.