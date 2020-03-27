Abedi Pele was the first African footballer to win the Africa best three consecutive times and also won the Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana in 1982, while Stephen Appiah would forever be remembered as the first Black Stars captain to qualify Ghana for the FIFA World Cup.

Skelley believes Abedi Pele and Stephen Appiah are Ghana’s finest footballers.

"My best player is Abedi Pele though he couldn't make it to the World Cup' but I will still choose him and when you come to those who made it to the 'World Cup', I will choose Stephen Appiah as my best player because he then was the captain at that time and his inspiration with the motivation." He said it in an interview with Eastern Region-based Tru FM.

"He was passionate and motivated the players, that is why I chose him because there was no division in our time, we were all one as a team, we go and we did all our best."

"That motivated us to qualify to our maiden World Cup." He added.

Adu Tutu Skelley was part of the Black Satellites team that won the Africa Youth Championship in 1999 and also represented Ghana at the World Youth Championship which is now the FIFA World Cup.