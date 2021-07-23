RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Abedi Pele, Essien, Gyan, Muntari and 10 famous Ghanaian footballers who played in Asia

Emmanuel Ayamga

Pulse Sports brings you a list of 10 big-name Ghanaian footballers who moved to Asian teams during their careers...

The transfer of Andre Ayew to Qatari side Al Sadd has been the most trending football news in Ghana over the last 48 hours.

The Black Stars captain was unveiled by the Asian giants on Thursday, signing a two-year contract in the process.

Andre Ayew unveiled by Al Sadd
Andre Ayew unveiled by Al Sadd Pulse Ghana

While a lot has been said about whether or not it was the right move, the 31-year-old has only joined a tall list of Ghanaian players to have moved to Asia.

From China to Indonesia to Qatar to Saudi Arabia and to the United Arab Emirates, Ghanaians have been there and done it all.

It all started in 1982 when a teenage Abedi Ayew Pele made the move from Real Tamale United (RTU) to Al Sadd in Qatar.

Abedi Pele at Al Sadd
Abedi Pele at Al Sadd Pulse Ghana

The three-time African Footballer of the Year spent just a year with the club before crossing over to Europe to join Swiss side FC Zurich.

In subsequent years, the likes of Nii Odartey Lamptey, Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari and Michael Essien have all gone on to play in Asia.

Here is a list of 10 famous Ghanaian footballers who moved to Asian teams during their careers:

Team --- Club --- Country --- Year

Abedi Pele --- Al Sadd --- Qatar --- 1982 to 1983

Nii Odartey Lamptey --- Al Nasr Dubai --- UAE --- 2001 to 2002

Dan Quaye –-- Yanbian FC –-- China --- 2009 to 2011

Kwame Ayew --- Al Ahli Doha --- Qatar --- 1992 to 1993

Asamoah Gyan –-- Al Ain –-- UAE –-- 2011 to 2015

Sulley Muntari –-- Al Ittihad –-- Saudi Arabia –-- 2015 to 2016

Michael Essien --- Persib Badung –-- Indonesia – 2017 to 2018

Mubarak Wakaso --- Shenzhen FC –-- China - 2021 to present

Samuel Owusu --- Al-Fahya --- Saudi Arabia --- 2019 to present

Frank Acheampong –-- Schenzhen FC –-- China –-- 2021 to present

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

