The others are Robbie Keane, Jorge Campos, Clint Dempsey, Mario Gomez, Tim Cahill, Diego Milito, Fernando Morientes and Sami Al-Jaber.

More FUT Heroes are expected to be announced in August and September before FIFA 22's official release in October.

Similar to FUT Icons, FUT Heroes are a new addition for FIFA 22 to help gamers build more varied squads.

However, while ICONs can be added to any team, FUT Heroes are each assigned to a league and, therefore, will have a strong chemistry link with all other players from that league.

Meanwhile, Abedi Pele’s former club Olympique Marseille has praised the Ghanaian after he was named as a FUT Hero.

“Forever a hero! Abedi Pelé will be in @EASPORTSFIFA as one of the #FUTHEROES,” the club tweeted.

Abedi Pele’s career lasted for two decades, which saw him line up for the likes of Marseille, Lyon and Lille.

He was also part of the Ghana team that won the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the country’s last till date.