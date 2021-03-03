The unfortunate incident is reported to have happened between Asuotiano and Asuhyiae in the Dormaa East District of the Bono Region on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Constable Amos Mattey of the Wamfie Police station, is said to have died on the spot.

Aduana Stars defender, Farouk Adams

According to a report by Joy Sports, the police officer had left his duty post to run an errand but didn’t return that night.

He was found dead on Tuesday morning, in what looked like a hit-and-run by a car which was later discovered to be driven by Farouk Adams.

The defender was said to be driving a red Toyota Camry with registration number GW 5882-17 when he hit the officer.

The player is now set to be arraigned before the Wamfie Magistrate Court today, March 3, 2021.

Meanwhile, further reports suggest the defender had agreed to a deal with a club in the United States (US) and was preparing to leave in the next few days before the incident happened.