Ghana, a team that has won the tournament four times have not been lucky in the last 37 years. The Black Stars won the AFCON in 1963,1965,1978 and 1982.

Having got close recently in 2010 and 2015, Ghana will be looking win the 2019 tournament.

However, international tournaments for Ghana has had disappointments that have seen a drop in the zeal people used to look out for Black Stars games.

The FIFA World Cup in Brazil was a mess and Ghana has also had heartbreaks due to sheer lack of luck or a systematic lackadaisical attitude towards representing the country.

Here are five things we do not want from the Black Stars in AFCON 2019.

Crying babies

Football is full of emotions. When you lose, you sometimes cry; fans and players alike. No one is saying crying due to love of the game is wrong. But the tears have been seen over and over again and makes a boring excuse.

Don’t cry. Just win it. And smile.

No money kissing

Love to represent Ghana should be above all things. The money aspect is key for players but shouldn’t be a priority considering what is at stake.

All players should tell the money – no kissing babe! Wink wink John Boye.

Gyan vs Andre rumours

Legend has it the captain of the Black Stars and General Caption of Ghana’s senior national team almost always subtly divide the dressing room.

From what we’ve seen in the jama sessions and skits from the Black Stars camp, nothing of that sort is out yet. Let it stay the same. Andre Ayew and Asamoah Gyan should unite the dressing room to conquer.

Slaps

Yes, it happened in Brazil and we heart it! Irrespective of the parties involved, let no man lay a hand on another man. Com’on! Y’all are adults.

Kekeleke yɛnbɔ biom

For a professional footballer who was taken to Egypt to represent Ghana, you owe all parties involved a duty to provide your services to Ghana.

Even if it means pain, and coming back to sort out the differences with government or the governing bodies.

Never hold the nation to a ransom with ‘We will not play until …’ Periodt!