The Kayserispor forward says he is looking forward to seeing the new faces in the team shine at the tournament in Egypt.

Ghana’s 23-man squad contains 10 players who will be playing in the AFCON for the very first time in their careers.

“It is an all-round team and these new boys are hungry and ready to make the nation proud," Gyan told the media after Ghana’s 0-0 draw with South Africa in an international friendly.

"They showed some good skills against South Africa [in a preparatory game on Saturday] and that is good for the team.

"We will support them with our experience and we will see what happens."

The Black Stars are currently camping in Dubai, as they prepare for the continental showpiece.

Coach Appiah’s side has, however, failed to inspire hope following two winless pre-tournament friendlies.

First, Ghana lost 1-0 to minnows Namibia before drawing goalless with South Africa last Saturday.

The Black Stars are on a mission to end a 37-year trophy drought, having last won the AFCON in 1982.

Ghana has been paired in Group F, which also contained defending champions Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau and Benin for the 2019 AFCON.