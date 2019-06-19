Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew has rated Ghana outside the favourites in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Swansea forward believes there are currently ‘five or six’ teams that are ahead of the Black Stars when it comes to favourites.

Speaking from the team’s training base in Dubai, the 29-year-old said mentioned Senegal, Egypt and Cameroon as favourites for the tournament.

“I think Ghana has always had a great team for the past 12 or 13 years. From the Stephen Appiah and Sulley Muntari generation that went to the 2006 generation, the country has been able to keep a certain level of performance, especially in the AFCON,” Ayew said.

“But shockingly or surprisingly, this tournament is the only one that I’m going to enter without being favourite. Usually, anytime Ghana goes into a tournament, we are favourites or we are among the two favourites.

“And we’ve always been to the semi-finals or finals, but this time there are other countries that have been ceded before us. Senegal, Egypt, Cameroon etc, I think five or six countries sit before us. I don’t know if that is normal.”

The Black Stars are on a mission to end a 37-year trophy drought, having last won the AFCON in 1982.

The team is currently camping in Dubai, as they prepare for the tournament in Egypt.

Coach Kwesi Appiah’s side has, however, failed to inspire hope following two winless pre-tournament friendlies.

First, Ghana lost 1-0 to minnows Namibia before drawing goalless with South Africa last Saturday.

Ghana has been paired in Group F for the AFCON, which also contains defending champions Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau and Benin.