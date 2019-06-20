This was revealed by the Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Francis Oti Akenteng.

“Didi Dramani was nearly beaten up when he went to watch Cameroon same applies to Sly Tetteh whilst trying to watch the Benin game yesterday,” he told Accra-based Happy FM.

“Didi Dramani was able to watch the Cameroon game but it was their second game against a Spanish side he got into trouble but he was able to escape.”

“He had to pretend he is not a Ghanaian. Sometimes he had to go to the washroom before he can note down some things.”

Some weeks ago, the Normalization Committee named Didi Dramani, Sellas Tetteh and David Duncan as Ghana’s scouts ahead of the AFCON.

However, Oti Akenten believes it was inappropriate to make the identities of the scouts public, prior to the tournament.

“Normally it’s not advisable to announce your scouts because their job is to identify the weakness of opponents, so for security sake it is not appropriate,” he said.

“I will advise that going forward we should not announce our scouts, I made such recommendations in my report when I was scouting for Ghana in Australia but it’s not being used,” he added.

The Black Stars are on a mission to end a 37-year wait for a major trophy, having last won the AFCON in 1982.

Coach Kwesi Appiah;s side is paired in Group F, together with Guinea-Bissau, Benin and defending champions Cameroon.