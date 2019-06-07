The Kotoko goalie has distinguished himself on the local front over the years, despite the chaotic times that have hit Ghana football.

Annan was selected by Coach Kwesi Appiah due to his excellent ball distribution, agility and strict command of his goal area.

The 24-year-old began his football career at the Redbull Soccer Academy in Ghana, now known as the West African Football Academy (WAFA).

The goalkeeper first emerged on the scene when he joined Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko on loan in the 2014/15 season. Despite not being afforded enough game time, he still proved his worth to the Porcupine Warriors.

This prompted the Kumasi-based club to sign him on a permanent basis following the expiration of the loan deal.

Annan has since risen to become the first-choice goalkeeper of the 22-time Ghana Premier League champions and has become a local favourite.

The Kokoto goalie has delivered several brave performances, which have in turn won him uncountable man-of-the-match awards in the league.

Earlier this year, he was again at his best as Kotoko qualified for the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup. Despite the club failing to progress, Annan was of the Kotoko players who exited the tournament with their heads held high.

The goalkeeper recently made his international debut, but he remains a strong contender to keep the sticks for Ghana during the AFCON in Egypt.

Perhaps his inexperience may count against him, but he has consistently proven that he has the courage and brevity to be the Black Stars’ no.1.

Annan was in superb form for the Porcupine Warriors during the Normalisation Committee Special Competition and is primed to take his form into the AFCON.

He may look diminutive, but Annan looks like he could man the post for Ghana for the next decade, and his journey to greatness begins in Egypt.