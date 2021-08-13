AFCON 2021: Ghana placed in Pot 2 alongside Egypt and Ivory Coast ahead of draw

Meanwhile, Pot 1 includes hosts Cameroon, defending champions Algeria, Senegal, Nigeria and Morocco.

The 24 participating teams will be divided into six groups of four ahead of the draw on Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 at Palas de Congres Hotel in Yaounde.

Ghana lost out on being seeded for the draw after dropping in the latest FIFA World Rankings released on August 12.

The Black Stars have dropped out of the top 50 national teams in the world, having dropped three places to 52nd.

Charles Kwablan (CK) Akonnor’s side also currently occupies seventh-place among their rivals in Africa.

Senegal remains the top-ranked team in Africa, while Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco and Nigeria make up the top five in that order.