AFCON 2021: Ghana placed in Pot 2 alongside Egypt and Ivory Coast ahead of draw

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana are placed in Pot 2 ahead of the draw for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in Cameroon.

The Black Stars find themselves in the same pot with the likes of Egypt, the Ivory Coast, Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea.

Meanwhile, Pot 1 includes hosts Cameroon, defending champions Algeria, Senegal, Nigeria and Morocco.

The 24 participating teams will be divided into six groups of four ahead of the draw on Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 at Palas de Congres Hotel in Yaounde.

Ghana lost out on being seeded for the draw after dropping in the latest FIFA World Rankings released on August 12.

The Black Stars have dropped out of the top 50 national teams in the world, having dropped three places to 52nd.

Charles Kwablan (CK) Akonnor’s side also currently occupies seventh-place among their rivals in Africa.

Senegal remains the top-ranked team in Africa, while Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco and Nigeria make up the top five in that order.

Ghana haven’t won the AFCON in nearly four decades and would be hoping to end their long-standing trophy drought in Cameroon next year.

