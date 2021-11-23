AFCON 2022: Big blow for Ghana as Kudus Mohammed is set to miss tournament

According to officials from Ajax, the injury is expected to sideline him till the end of the year.

Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag revealed that the club does not expect the player to be in action soon after picking up a rib injury.

“It is a serious injury that will take a while,” Erik Ten Hag said.

He added, “I don’t know if he will be able to get into action this calendar year.”

Erik Ten Hag stated that “It is very annoying that he was injured again.”

Pulse Ghana

A series of scans showed that the rib injury appears worse than expected and would take time to heal.

The former Right to Dream stud was expected to lead the Black Stars charge at the tournament which will take place in January in Cameroun.