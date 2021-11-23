The Ajax player is set to be out of the game for a while due to a rib injury he picked while on international duty with Ghana.
AFCON 2022: Big blow for Ghana as Kudus Mohammed is set to miss tournament
Influential Black Stars midfielder Kudus Mohammed is likely to miss the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament next year.
According to officials from Ajax, the injury is expected to sideline him till the end of the year.
Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag revealed that the club does not expect the player to be in action soon after picking up a rib injury.
“It is a serious injury that will take a while,” Erik Ten Hag said.
He added, “I don’t know if he will be able to get into action this calendar year.”
Erik Ten Hag stated that “It is very annoying that he was injured again.”
A series of scans showed that the rib injury appears worse than expected and would take time to heal.
The former Right to Dream stud was expected to lead the Black Stars charge at the tournament which will take place in January in Cameroun.
Ghana last won the AFCON title in 1982 and will be looking forward to break the long duck at the next tournament.
