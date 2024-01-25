AFCON 2023: The Blacks Stars lacked confidence and character – Agyeman Badu

“The team lacked concentration, communication, character, and confidence. Normally, when you have confidence, character and you are able to concentrate and communicate well, it helps as a team”.

“A good communication can help save a point. Anyone who watched Mauritania’s game against Algeria can detect that the character of the Mauritanians was what Ghana were lacking, because you could see they are fighting, running and doing everything to get the points. The team lacked confidence because after taking the lead against Mozambique things turn upside down, you could there was nothing at stake for the players,” he said.

Pulse Ghana

The Black Stars suffered an early AFCON setback after failing to seal qualification to the knockout stage of the continental showpiece.

Ghana has now failed to make it to the knockout stage of the continental showpiece for the second time running having last suffered early elimination in AFCON 2021 held in Cameroon.