AFCON 2023: The Blacks Stars lacked confidence and character – Agyeman Badu

Evans Annang

Emmanuel Agyeman Badu, a former midfielder of the Black Stars has disclosed the reasons why Ghana could not progress from the group stages of the ongoing African Cup of Nations.

Speaking in an interview on Ghana’s early exit, the former Udinese player said the team lacked concentration, communication, character, and confidence.

“The team lacked concentration, communication, character, and confidence. Normally, when you have confidence, character and you are able to concentrate and communicate well, it helps as a team”.

“A good communication can help save a point. Anyone who watched Mauritania’s game against Algeria can detect that the character of the Mauritanians was what Ghana were lacking, because you could see they are fighting, running and doing everything to get the points. The team lacked confidence because after taking the lead against Mozambique things turn upside down, you could there was nothing at stake for the players,” he said.

Emmanuel Agyeman Badu
Emmanuel Agyeman Badu Pulse Ghana
The Black Stars suffered an early AFCON setback after failing to seal qualification to the knockout stage of the continental showpiece.

Ghana has now failed to make it to the knockout stage of the continental showpiece for the second time running having last suffered early elimination in AFCON 2021 held in Cameroon.

The West Africa powerhouse drew two games at the Nations Cup, finishing in third place in Group B, behind Cape Verde and Egypt.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

