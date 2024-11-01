ADVERTISEMENT
AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Rurisa Patience named centre referee for Ghana vs Niger clash

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Rwandan referee Rurisa Patience Fidele has been appointed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to officiate Ghana’s crucial 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Niger.

A FIFA-accredited official, Rurisa will lead an all-Rwandan officiating team, with Dieudonne Mutuyimana and Didier Ishimwe serving as Assistant Referees I and II, respectively, and Jean Claude Ishimwe taking on the role of Fourth Official.

  • Referee: Rurisa Patience Fidele (Rwanda)
  • Assistant Referee I: Dieudonne Mutuyimana (Rwanda)
  • Assistant Referee II: Didier Ishimwe (Rwanda)
  • Fourth Official: Jean Claude Ishimwe (Rwanda)
  • Match Commissioner: Bakary K. Jammeh (The Gambia)
  • Referee Assessor: Mfubusa Bernard (Burundi)

The Black Stars will be looking to capitalize on home advantage to secure a crucial win after a tightly contested 1-1 draw in the first leg at Stade Municipal de Berkane. In that match, Ghana’s Alidu Seidu initially put the Black Stars in the lead, but Niger’s Oumar Sako struck in the final minutes to level the score.

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo
Black Stars head coach Otto Addo

Ghana head coach Otto Addo faces mounting pressure following recent disappointing results, including a loss to Sudan in Libya. The Black Stars now find themselves in a must-win situation to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Addo will likely seek tactical adjustments to deliver the essential win, especially if Sudan, already a strong contender, falls to Angola, who has already qualified.

A defeat against Niger in Accra would deal a significant blow to Ghana’s ambitions, effectively ending the four-time African champions’ qualification hopes.

