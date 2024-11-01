AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Rurisa Patience named centre referee for Ghana vs Niger clash

Match Officials

Referee: Rurisa Patience Fidele (Rwanda)

Assistant Referee I: Dieudonne Mutuyimana (Rwanda)

Assistant Referee II: Didier Ishimwe (Rwanda)

Fourth Official: Jean Claude Ishimwe (Rwanda)

Match Commissioner: Bakary K. Jammeh (The Gambia)

Referee Assessor: Mfubusa Bernard (Burundi)

The Black Stars will be looking to capitalize on home advantage to secure a crucial win after a tightly contested 1-1 draw in the first leg at Stade Municipal de Berkane. In that match, Ghana’s Alidu Seidu initially put the Black Stars in the lead, but Niger’s Oumar Sako struck in the final minutes to level the score.

Pressure mounts on Otto Addo

Pulse Ghana

Ghana head coach Otto Addo faces mounting pressure following recent disappointing results, including a loss to Sudan in Libya. The Black Stars now find themselves in a must-win situation to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Addo will likely seek tactical adjustments to deliver the essential win, especially if Sudan, already a strong contender, falls to Angola, who has already qualified.