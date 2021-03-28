The Black Stars made light work of their opponents, with the victory ensuring they finished top of Group C.

Nicholas Opoku opened the scoring with a strong header after 12 minutes before Jordan Ayew doubled the lead from the penalty spot before half-time.

CK Akonnor’s side made it 3-0 early in the second half when Abdul Baba Rahman tapped in from close range after being set up by Kudus Mohammed.

Sao Tome, however, pulled one back after howler by goalkeeper Razak Abalora, whose miscued pass fell directly at the feet of Iniesta to prod the ball into an empty net.

The Black Stars took their foot off the gas following a series of changes in the last 20 minutes, but held on for a comfortable 3-1 win.

Despite already qualifying for next year’s AFCON, Akonnor named a very strong line-up to face Sao Tome.

The Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, and Thomas Partey didn’t feature against South Africa on Thursday, but they all returned to the starting XI against the Island nation.

And the trio played key roles as the Black Stars beat Sao Tome to finish ahead of South Africa and Sudan in Group C.

Meanwhile, Sudan also beat Bafana Bafana 2-0 in Khartoum to seal qualification to the AFCON after finishing as runners-up in the group.