On Sunday, in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) game against Cape Verde, he was ruled out after all - and was sorely missed in Ghana's forward play.
GFA confirms Mohammed Kudus will be fit for decisive game against Egypt
Reports on West Ham star Mohammed Kudus' injury have changed several times in the past week. First, he was supposed to be out for several days, then he was seen in team training.
In the second and perhaps already decisive group game against Egypt on Thursday evening at 8 pm, however, the starboy should be back.
Henry Asante Twum, Ghana Football Association's Communications Director, confirmed this to Joy Sports: "Normally what he does is that after the first 15-20 minutes of training, he joins the physios for his personal training outside of the group.
"Luckily, today [Monday] he trained with the rest of the squad. He stayed in the group training for the whole period. The medical team is still assessing him."
Even if it is not yet 100% clear that Mohammed Kudus will be on the pitch against Mohamed Salah & Co. on Thursday, things are looking positive at the moment, as Asante Twum says: "He is back in full team training, and I am sure by Wednesday or Thursday he will be fine for that match."
Ghana's coach, Chris Hughton, should also have high hopes that he will be able to call on Kudus again in the match against AFCON record winners Egypt.
In recent games, and especially in the first group game against Egypt, his offense did not look too good, not even reaching half of the expected goal value of Cape Verde.
Mohammed Kudus has already proven several times that he could be a good solution, scoring nine goals in 30 international matches for the Black Stars. This season at West Ham, he is also a reliable asset in the offense, scoring nine goals in 24 games.
