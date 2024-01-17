GFA confirms Mohammed Kudus will be fit for decisive game against Egypt

In the second and perhaps already decisive group game against Egypt on Thursday evening at 8 pm, however, the starboy should be back.

Henry Asante Twum, Ghana Football Association's Communications Director, confirmed this to Joy Sports: "Normally what he does is that after the first 15-20 minutes of training, he joins the physios for his personal training outside of the group.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Luckily, today [Monday] he trained with the rest of the squad. He stayed in the group training for the whole period. The medical team is still assessing him."

Even if it is not yet 100% clear that Mohammed Kudus will be on the pitch against Mohamed Salah & Co. on Thursday, things are looking positive at the moment, as Asante Twum says: "He is back in full team training, and I am sure by Wednesday or Thursday he will be fine for that match."

Pulse Ghana

Ghana's coach, Chris Hughton, should also have high hopes that he will be able to call on Kudus again in the match against AFCON record winners Egypt.

In recent games, and especially in the first group game against Egypt, his offense did not look too good, not even reaching half of the expected goal value of Cape Verde.

ADVERTISEMENT