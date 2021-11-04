Afena-Gyan earns debut call-up as Milo names squad for Ethiopia, South Africa games

Afena-Gyan only made his debut last month had has played just two senior matches – both as a substitute – for Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma this season.

Addo, on the other hand, has been one of the revelations of the UEFA Champions League this season, having shone against Real Madrid in the competition.

Meanwhile, striker Richard Boakye-Yiadom has also earned a recall to the Black Stars after more than a year away.

Rajevac’s latest squad has several of the usual suspects, with Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Alex Djiku and Thomas Partey all included.

See the full squad list below:

Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacott (Swindon Town), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St.Gallen), Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak)

Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffour (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (Girondins Bordeaux), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Ismail Abdul Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko)

Midfielders: Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen F.C), Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel Kofi Kyere (FC St. Pauli)

Wingers: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Rennes), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha)