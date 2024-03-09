Coach Desmond Ofei's team didn't start the match well, missing opportunities and failing to create noteworthy moments. However, after halftime, they came out stronger, launching numerous attacks and creating some good chances. One of the highlights was a shot by 17-year-old Musibau Aziz that hit the crossbar in the 80th minute, but unfortunately didn't go in.
African Games: Ghana's goalless draw goes unpunished as the Gambia and Benin share points
Ghana's Under-20 team, the Black Satellites, faced their first setback on Friday afternoon in their pursuit of a gold medal. Despite having more chances, they ended up with a 0-0 draw against Congo in their Group A match.
The Ghanaians were frustrated not only by their missed chances but also by a decision from the linesman. A Ghanaian goal was disallowed for offside, but TV replays later showed that the player was clearly onside. Unfortunately, there is no VAR at the 13th African Games, so the decision couldn't be overturned.
However, there was good news later on Friday evening for the Black Satellites. Their rivals in Group A, Gambia and Benin, also ended in a draw, 0-0, in their match at the Accra Sports Stadium.
In contrast to the earlier game, the first half between the Gambia and Benin was more exciting. Both teams had chances, with Benin making continuous dangerous attacks, mostly down the left side. But it was Gambia who came closest to scoring, with a great free kick saved by Benin's goalkeeper.
The second half was less eventful, as the Gambia retreated from their attacking endeavors, managing only two notable offensive moves. Benin maintained pressure, dominated possession, and created more threatening opportunities, but ultimately couldn't find the breakthrough to secure the win, leaving Group A wide open.
The opening matches of the African Games in Accra promise an exciting battle for the two knockout stage spots. In the next group fixture, Ghana will face Gambia, while Benin will play against Congo. However, it's clear that progression won't be easy for the Black Satellites, similar to 2019 when they were eliminated in the group stage of the African Games.
