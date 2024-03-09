African Games: Ghana's goalless draw goes unpunished as the Gambia and Benin share points

Pulse Ghana

The Ghanaians were frustrated not only by their missed chances but also by a decision from the linesman. A Ghanaian goal was disallowed for offside, but TV replays later showed that the player was clearly onside. Unfortunately, there is no VAR at the 13th African Games, so the decision couldn't be overturned.

However, there was good news later on Friday evening for the Black Satellites. Their rivals in Group A, Gambia and Benin, also ended in a draw, 0-0, in their match at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In contrast to the earlier game, the first half between the Gambia and Benin was more exciting. Both teams had chances, with Benin making continuous dangerous attacks, mostly down the left side. But it was Gambia who came closest to scoring, with a great free kick saved by Benin's goalkeeper.

The second half was less eventful, as the Gambia retreated from their attacking endeavors, managing only two notable offensive moves. Benin maintained pressure, dominated possession, and created more threatening opportunities, but ultimately couldn't find the breakthrough to secure the win, leaving Group A wide open.