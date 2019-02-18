According the report Mr. Baah Yeboah who has been on admission for the past one month at the Sunyani Government Hospital passed away on Monday.

''Our father has been well for some time now and was receiving treatment here in Sunyani.

“Things were not improving so he had planned to transfer him to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital today (Monday) only for me to get informed at around 12 midnight that our father is no more,'' Acquah brother Leslie told GHANASoccernet.com.

The death of the father of the 27-year-old midfield enforcer has come just a day after he registered his name on the scoresheet as Empoli defeated Sassuolo 3-0 in the Italian Serie A.

Afriyie Acquah represented Ghana in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and he was also part of the Black Stars teams that finished runners-up and reached the semis of the 2015 and the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), respectively.