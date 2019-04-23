The midfielder called time on his football career, aged just 27, after battling with recurring injuries.

Frimpong has battled with a knee injury for the past five years, which prevented him for playing consistently.

Having hung his boots, the midfielder insists he is open to taking a position on the bench in the near future.

"With my next line of action, for now, I am just assessing what I can do," he told Kumasi-based Y FM.

“I am still looking at some options - like coaching, like business.

"So for now, I don't really have a specific thing that I am doing at the moment. But we're still working on it."

Frimpong joined Premier League side Arsenal at the age of nine and went on to make 16 professional appearances between 2011 and 2014.

He last played for Turkish outfit Ermis Aradippou in 2017, before finally hanging his boots.

The former Ghana international also had brief stints with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham, Charlton Athletic and Barnsley.