President Akufo-Addo has consoled the Black Stars following the team’s painful exit from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghanaian hearts were once again broken after Tunisia secured a penalty shootout win over the Black Stars in the round of 16 of the tournament.

Following what was a tensed 1-1 draw after both regulation time and extra time, the North African side triumphed in the shootout.

Caleb Ekuban’s miss proved to be Ghana’s undoing, as Tunisia netted all their penalties to emerged 5-4 winners.

However, President Akufo-Addo has consoled the team, wishing them better luck in future tournaments.

In a Twitter post, President said he was gutted by the Black Stars’ loss, but believes the team will bounce back stronger.

“Like most Ghanaians, I am gutted by the exit of the Black Stars at AFCON 2019. I wish the team better luck next time. I am confident they will bounce back even stronger, and make all of us proud once again,” he wrote.

The loss to Tunisia means the Black Stars’ wait for a major trophy continues, with Ghana having last won a trophy 37 years ago.