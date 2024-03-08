The President said this when he met the Local Organizing Committee and representatives of the African Union (AU) at the Jubilee House on Thursday.
Akufo-Addo wants 2023 African Games to be remembered by generations to come
Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed hope that the 2023 African Games will be a success and leave a memorable mark.
Recommended articles
Ghana is hosting the ongoing 13th edition of the African Games, dubbed Accra 2023, with the opening ceremony set to take place at the University of Ghana Stadium on Friday.
“We’ve gone through a lot of energy at the expense of these games and we’ve had strong support from you and encouragement,” Akufo-Addo said.
“The whole thing has now come to its climax. We are hoping that the games will be successful, well patronised, well organised and all of us will take the benefit from that. You (AU) as well as us here in Ghana.
“I’m praying that everything goes well on Friday and onwards, and then we will have spectacular games that people will remember for generations.”
Shatta Wale, King Promise to perform at African Games opening ceremony
Meanwhile, Ghanaian artistes Shatta Wale and King Promise are among a star-studded line-up of musicians who will perform at the opening ceremony of the 2023 African Games.
Some Highlife music legends are also on the bill, including Ebo Taylor and Pat Thomas, while South Africa’s Kamo Mphela will also be performing.
2023 African Games tickets range from GHc50 to GHc500
Meanwhile, Ghana’s Ministry for Youth and Sports has revealed the official prices of tickets for the 2023 African Games.
Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif explained at a press briefing on Monday, February 4, 2024, that the ticket prices range from GHc50 to GHc500.
According to him, patrons might even pay more if they want to occupy the VVIP section to watch the various sporting disciplines.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh