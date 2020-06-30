Asamoah Gyan made a shocking move from English Premier League side Sunderland to Al Ain in a loan deal in 2011 and it was made permanent afterwards.

He hit the ground running helping Al Ain to three league triumphs and one President’s Cup.

On the individual basis, he bagged 128 goals in 123 games and won the top scorer of the UAE topflight league on three occasions and also clinched the goal king in the Asian Champions League in 2014.

Asamoah who left the club after four years, following another enticing deal from Shanghai SIPG will forever be remembered by Ai Ain for his heroics with the side.

It comes as no surprise for the Garden City side to celebrate him for his unforgettable moments with the side.

The 34-year-old is a goal machine, having netted 51 goals to emerge as Ghana’s all-time top scorer in international games.

He now plies his trade with NorthEast United in the Indian topflight league. Gyan is currently in Ghana and is expected to return to NorthEast United when the Indian league resumes.