Crystal Palace remain without a win over 90 minutes this pre-season after Albert Adomah’s goal gave Nottingham Forest a 1-0 win over the Eagles on Friday night.

The former Aston Villa winger pounced on a loose ball after 30 minutes to score the only goal of the game for the Championship side.

The hosts were the better side in the first half. Adomah almost teed up Joe Lolley and the latter twice missed the target, the first a long-range effort before the former Huddersfield man headed over.

Adomah pounced on the loose ball to drive a composed finish beyond him and inside the near post.

Adomah was replaced by compatriot Arvin Appiah in the 63rd minute of the game.

Adomah has joined Nottingham Forest in the ongoing summer transfer window on a two-year-deal after the winger was released by Aston Villa following their promotion to the Premier League.