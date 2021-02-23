The defender has been in imperious form in Ligue 1, as Strasbourg aim to maintain their status in the French topflight.

Djiku’s performances have seen him compared to Van Dijk, who was voted UEFA Men’s Player of the Year in 2019.

Alexander Djiku (far right) made his debut for Ghana last year

Reacting to this, the Ghanaian said such comparisons are positive and very humbling for him.

“I saw this [Van Dijk comparison] on social networks, it made me laugh a lot,” Djiku said, as quoted by Goal.

“Now you have to know if I am called like that in relation to my last name or my performance? At the moment, it can be my performance, it’s okay.

“I also learned that a commentator had used it during a match, which is positive. Van Dijk is the best among central defenders, he has exploded in three to four seasons at the international level, so being compared to him is necessarily rewarding.”

Djiku made his debut for Ghana in 2020, playing in the Black Stars’ international friendlies against Mali and Qatar.