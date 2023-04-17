ADVERTISEMENT
‘Gyan convinced Welbeck to play for Ghana but Ferguson blocked it’ – Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Emmanuel Ayamga

Journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah has claimed that Danny Welbeck accepted to play for Ghana but was made to reverse his decision by Sir Alex Ferguson.

According to him, Asamoah Gyan convinced Welbeck to play for Ghana when both were teammates at Sunderland.

It will be recalled that Welbeck spent the 2010/11 season on loan at Sunderland, where he played together with the Ghana striker.

Asamoah Gyan and Danny Welbeck at Sunderland
"Look, Asamoah Gyan singlehandedly was able to convince Danny Welbeck to come and play for Ghana. Danny Welbeck agreed to play for Ghana,” Kwaku Yeboah said.

"Asamoah said a day before the boy decided officially, Sir Alex Fergusson heard about it and threatened him not to play for Ghana because that would be the end of his Manchester United career.”

Welbeck was born in Manchester and broke into Manchester United’s first team in 2008 under Sir Alex Ferguson.

However, both of Welbeck’s parents are Ghanaians, which made him eligible to feature for the West African nation.

Welbeck, who currently plays for Brighton & Hove Albion, has a good goalscoring record for England. In 42 games for his country, he's found the net an impressive 16 times.

That, though, did not happen, as he played for England at U16, U17, U18, U19 and U21 levels before progressing to the senior team.

Between 2011 and 2018, Welbeck played 42 matches for England, scoring 16 goals, and also featured at Euro 2012, and the 2014 and 2018 World Cup tournaments.

Meanwhile, in an interview last year, the 32-year-old disclosed that there was no official approach from Ghana over a nationality switch from England.

