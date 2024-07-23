Alexander Djiku relishes competition at Fenerbahce under Jose Mourinho

While Mourinho started his pre-season camp last month, Djiku was granted an extended break after featuring in Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).

Pulse Ghana

However, the Ghanaian centre-back finally joined his club teammates in pre-season earlier in July, and he appears to be getting along well with his new manager.

ADVERTISEMENT

Djiku talks about keen competition in Fenerbahce squad

With Fenerbahce gearing up for their UEFA Champions League qualifying first-leg game against Lugano, Djiku believes the competition for places only makes the team stronger.

“As you know, Fenerbahçe is a very big team, and with big players comes increased competition, which ultimately benefits the team,” he said.

“Not only in the defence zone but across all positions, every player is working hard to show their best and help Fenerbahçe achieve great success.”

Meanwhile, Djiku appears to be striking a perfect relationship with new manager Mourinho at Fenerbahce.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defender has now joined an exclusive list of Ghanaian footballers to have worked with the former Chelsea manager, including Michael Essien and Sulley Muntari.

In photos from a recent Fenerbahce training session that have gone viral on social, Mourinho is seen with his arms around the neck of Djiku.

The said photos have been interpreted by some Ghanaians on social media as a sign of a good bond between the defender and Mourinho.