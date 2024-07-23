Alexander Djiku relishes competition at Fenerbahce under Jose Mourinho

The 29-year-old is currently working under Jose Mourinho, who was appointed as the Turkish side’s head coach in June.
Ghana defender Alexander Djiku has described Fenerbahce as a big club, while acknowledging the keen competition in the squad.
While Mourinho started his pre-season camp last month, Djiku was granted an extended break after featuring in Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).
However, the Ghanaian centre-back finally joined his club teammates in pre-season earlier in July, and he appears to be getting along well with his new manager.
Djiku talks about keen competition in Fenerbahce squad
With Fenerbahce gearing up for their UEFA Champions League qualifying first-leg game against Lugano, Djiku believes the competition for places only makes the team stronger.
“As you know, Fenerbahçe is a very big team, and with big players comes increased competition, which ultimately benefits the team,” he said.
“Not only in the defence zone but across all positions, every player is working hard to show their best and help Fenerbahçe achieve great success.”
Meanwhile, Djiku appears to be striking a perfect relationship with new manager Mourinho at Fenerbahce.
The defender has now joined an exclusive list of Ghanaian footballers to have worked with the former Chelsea manager, including Michael Essien and Sulley Muntari.
In photos from a recent Fenerbahce training session that have gone viral on social, Mourinho is seen with his arms around the neck of Djiku.
The said photos have been interpreted by some Ghanaians on social media as a sign of a good bond between the defender and Mourinho.
Djiku has been a key player at Fenerbahce since joining the club in the summer of 2023 on a free transfer after parting ways with Ligue 1 side Racing Strasbourg.