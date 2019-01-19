Fans are barred from attending as punishment for repeated racist abuse, but the Nerazzurri gained permission to allow in 11,000 children from local schools.

“I’m happy to be back at San Siro and I hope the fans have a good time,” Duncan told Inter TV.

Inter have also launched a campaign turning the racist jeer BUU into an acronym for Brothers Universally United, represented also with a patch on their jerseys tonight.

“The initiative from Inter against racism is very important, as it sends a message to everyone on an issue that is not good for sport. The club is dealing with the situation well, because those who insult are just a minority.

“The fact that it’s played behind closed doors changes things for us, too. At least I hope the kids will have fun and enjoy this opportunity.”

credit: footballitalia