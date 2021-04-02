RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Alguacil calls on Real Sociedad to make history in all-Basque cup final

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil urged his players on Friday to make history by beating Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Copa del Rey.

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil is hoping to lead the club to a first Copa del Rey title since 1987

AFP

La Real will face bitter rivals Bilbao on Saturday in the postponed final from last season, which has been put off as long as possible in the hope that fans could attend.

Recommended articles

As a result it will be the first of two cup finals in two weeks, with Bilbao then facing Barcelona on April 17 in the final of this year's competition.

Both will be played without supporters, in the empty stadium of La Cartuja in Seville.

Real Sociedad have only twice won the Copa del Rey in their history and this is the club's first final since 1988.

"I think what we have achieved is already incredible but we want to make history for this great club," said Alguacil at a press conference on Friday.

"That means winning tomorrow, let's see if we can do it."

There were suggestions in the Spanish press last month some fans would be able to attend the match in Seville.

But Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias insisted it was "not appropriate" given rising infection rates of Covid-19 in several regions of the country.

"It's a shame, all this time we have been waiting for them to be here, to enjoy themselves and in the end it will not be possible," said Real Sociedad captain Asier Illarramendi at the same press conference.

"It is a long-awaited final, a dream final. We have not been able to play a final for 34 years and we are going to fight to the death for the trophy," added Alguacil.

"The small details will be decisive, the team that plays the game with the most personality will have the best chance to win."

ta/mw

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

I’m a rich young woman married to a rich man - Fella Makafui brags as she drops hot new photo

“Always put yourself first” - Reactions as company opens vacancy 35 minutes after worker died

24-year-old marriage collapses as man finds out the first 3 of 4 children are for wife’s boss

Lil Nas' bloody 'Satan shoes' rakes in over $600K as all 666 pairs sold out in 1 minute

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

4 deep secrets you should never tell your partner

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

Zion Felix speaks on losing YouTube account after hacker streamed video about Elon Musk

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you [Today]