Alhaji Jawula: Former GFA boss buried in the US

Graphic Sports reports that the prayers at his family house in Accra coincided with 1pm time in the USA where he was laid to rest.

Alhaji Jawula passed away on Saturday at the age of 73 while in America for medical attention, a statement from the Islamic Centre Nashville (ICN) said.

A lot of his close friends were present at his burial service at his family house in Accra Newtown, including Chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Nana Brew Butler.

Others were Joseph Ade Coker, Professor Joshua Alabi, Yaw Antwi-Gyamfi and the Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Kudjoe Fianoo.

Meanwhile, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has mourned the passing of the late Alhaji Jawula, who was a member of the party.

A statement from the NPP’s General Secretary, Justin Koduah Frimpong, said: “The late Alhaji Jawula was a long-standing and staunch member of the NPP. He was shortlisted for the running mate of the party ahead of the 2008 General Elections, at which time, he expressed his readiness to relinquish his traditional authority in order to serve the NPP and the Republic in that capacity.

“The Late traditional ruler of the Kpembe traditional area in the Savannah Region, Lepowura Alhaji Mohammed Nurudeen-Deen Jawula, also proved himself a distinguished Statesman, having served in the Civil and Public Services for over thirty years.”

“He rose through the ranks and headed various directorates at the Ministries of Health, Finance, as well as Harbours and Railways.”