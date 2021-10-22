All-white and regal: Asante Kotoko sign off from Dubai pre-season in style

Prosper Narteh Ogum’s side was winless in each of the games they played but there were positives to be taken.

Kotoko suffered a 1-0 defeat to Al Hilal United in their opening pre-season game, before being held to a 1-1 draw by Liwa FC.

The Kumasi-based side concluded their pre-season camping with another stalemate after sharing the spoils with lower-tier side LaLiga Academy HPC.

Kotoko have since departed the UAE and are set to arrive in Ghana later on Friday ahead of the start of the season.

The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season is set to start next week with the opening match scheduled for October 29.

The Porcupine Warriors failed to win any piece of silverware last season, having finished second to rivals Hearts of Oak in the league.

The Kumasi-based side also suffered a disappointing exit FA Cup after losing to Medeama in the quarter-finals.