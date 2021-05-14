Amartey, Acheampong among 6 returnees in latest Black Stars squad for international friendlies

Six players have been handed recalls to the national team, including Leicester City’s Daniel Amartey and China-based Frank Acheampong.
Ghana coach C.K. Akonnor has named a 30-man squad for the country’s international friendlies in June against Morocco and the Ivory Coast.
Six players have been handed recalls to the national team, including Leicester City’s Daniel Amartey and China-based Frank Acheampong.
Akonnor has also recalled Iddrisu Baba, Andy Yiadom, Joseph Paintsil, and Gideon Mensah to the Black Stars fold.
Meanwhile, highly-rated Nordsjaelland attacker Kamaldeen Sulemana is also part of the 30-man squad.
The above players are joined by regular lieutenants Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso and Jordan Ayew.
The Black Stars are set for two high-profile games against Morocco and Ivory Coast in the upcoming international window.
This follows the cancellation of two FIFA World Cup qualifiers, which were originally supposed to take place next month.
Below is the full squad:
Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko), Ibrahim Danlad (King Faisal)
Left back: Baba Abdul Rahman (PAOK), Gideon Mensah (Vitoria Guimaraes)
Right back: Andy Yaidom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC)
Centre back: Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg FC), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Ismail Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko), Joseph Adjei (Legon Cities), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens FC)
Midfield: Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen FC), Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Kudus Mohammed (Ajax Amsterdam), Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens SC), Gladson Awako (Great Olympics), Baba Idrissu (RCD Mallorca)
Left Wing: Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha FC), Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia), Frank Acheampong (Shenzhen FC), Tariqe Fosu Henry (Brentford FC)
Right Wing: Kamal Sowah (OH Leuven), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Nordsjaelland)
Forward: Andre Ayew (Swansea City FC), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace FC), Kwame Opoku (USM Alger), Joseph Paintsil (Ankaragücu).
