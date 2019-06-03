Last Thursday, Gyan was installed as Ngoryifia-Doemenyotor of the St. Francis College of Education and the Gbi traditional area in Hohoe in the Volta Region.

The Kayserispor forward was enstooled in recognition for his solution to the long-term water crisis that was facing the College of Education.

Gyan funded a $3,000 mechanized borehole to help curb the water problems of the College.

Captain of the Black Stars, Andre Ayew, has subsequently congratulated the striker on his enstoolment.

“I spoke to Gyan and we are all happy for him. We now have a chief with us in the squad,” Ayew said when the Black Stars paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

The title Ngoryifia-Doemenyotor is translated as the ‘Kind-hearted, Progressive Chief’ in the Ewe dialect.

It will be recalled that Ayew recently replaced Gyan as captain of Ghana’s national team, with the 33-year-old being ‘elevated’ to the role of General Captain.

Meanwhile, both players are part of Coach Kwesi Appiah’s preliminary 29-man squad for the AFCON in Egypt.