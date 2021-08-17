Ayew snubbed interest from some English and other European teams to move to Al Sadd on a free transfer.
Andre Ayew made an ‘important move’ by joining Al Sadd – CK Akonnor
Ghana coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has described Andre Ayew’s transfer to Qatari club Al Sadd as “an important move.”
The Black Stars captain has since been criticised by some quarters for moving to Asia, however, Akonnor believes the player knows what he’s doing.
“Andre Ayew, the Black Stars captain who just moved to the Arab world. I believe in his judgment,” Akonnor said while defending his squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers.
“I believe his father knows what is right and I trust them. It is an important move he has made and there is no doubt about that.”
Ayew signed a two-year contract with Al Sadd in July as a free agent after parting ways with Championship side Swansea City.
Al Sadd are the current champions of the Qatari Stars League, having won the title in the just ended 2020-21 season.
Some weeks ago, Ayew revealed that he joined the Asian club in order to continue the legacy of his father, Abedi Ayew Pele.
Abedi Pele joined Al Sadd from Real Tamale United after helping Ghana to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1982.
The three-time African Footballer of the Year spent just a year with the club before crossing over to Europe to join Swiss side FC Zurich.
Meanwhile, the Black Stars will begin their World Cup qualifying campaign against Ethiopia on September 3 in Cape Coast, before travelling to Johannesburg to take on South Africa three days later.
