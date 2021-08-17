RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Andre Ayew made an ‘important move’ by joining Al Sadd – CK Akonnor

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has described Andre Ayew’s transfer to Qatari club Al Sadd as “an important move.”

Andre Ayew made an ‘important move’ by joining Al Sadd – CK Akonnor
Andre Ayew made an ‘important move’ by joining Al Sadd – CK Akonnor

Ayew snubbed interest from some English and other European teams to move to Al Sadd on a free transfer.

Recommended articles

The Black Stars captain has since been criticised by some quarters for moving to Asia, however, Akonnor believes the player knows what he’s doing.

Andre Ayew and CK Akonnor
Andre Ayew and CK Akonnor Pulse Ghana

Andre Ayew, the Black Stars captain who just moved to the Arab world. I believe in his judgment,” Akonnor said while defending his squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers.

“I believe his father knows what is right and I trust them. It is an important move he has made and there is no doubt about that.”

Ayew signed a two-year contract with Al Sadd in July as a free agent after parting ways with Championship side Swansea City.

It’s an honour to wear the jersey of Al Sadd – Andre Ayew
It’s an honour to wear the jersey of Al Sadd – Andre Ayew Pulse Ghana

Al Sadd are the current champions of the Qatari Stars League, having won the title in the just ended 2020-21 season.

Some weeks ago, Ayew revealed that he joined the Asian club in order to continue the legacy of his father, Abedi Ayew Pele.

Abedi Pele joined Al Sadd from Real Tamale United after helping Ghana to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1982.

Jordan And Andre Ayew Chill With Wakaso | Pulse TV

The three-time African Footballer of the Year spent just a year with the club before crossing over to Europe to join Swiss side FC Zurich.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will begin their World Cup qualifying campaign against Ethiopia on September 3 in Cape Coast, before travelling to Johannesburg to take on South Africa three days later.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Watch: Jack Grealish uses Yaw Tog’s ‘Sore’ remix for his promotional video for the second time

Watch: Jack Grealish uses Yaw Tog’s ‘Sore’ remix for his promotional video for the second time

Messi sets sights on Champions League 'dream' as Paris goes crazy for new hero

Graphic with the achievements, personal records and most important moments in the career of Argentine football player Lionel Messi. Creator: Enric BONET-TORRA

‘My dad is sad’ – Ghanaian girl begs Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona in emotional letter

‘My dad is sad’ – Ghanaian girl begs Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona in emotional letter

‘Lizzy’s Sports Complex wasn’t profitable; I spent $1.5m each year to cover debts’ – Marcel Desailly

‘Lizzy’s Sports Complex wasn’t profitable; I spent $1.5m each year to cover debts’ – Marcel Desailly