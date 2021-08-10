Andre Ayew opens scoring account for Al Sadd in pre-season victory

The other goals were scored by Baghdad Bounedjah (double), Santi Cazorla and Mohammed Almanai.

The Ghanaian was a lively presence throughout his stay on the pitch before he was replaced in the second half by Mahdi Salem.

Ayew signed a two-year contract with Al Sadd in July as a free agent after parting ways with Championship side Swansea City.

Al Sadd are the current champions of the Qatari Stars League, having won the title in the just ended 2020-21 season.

Some weeks ago, Ayew revealed that he joined the Asian club in order to continue the legacy of his father, Abedi Ayew Pele.

Abedi Pele joined Al Sadd from Real Tamale United after helping Ghana to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1982.

The three-time African Footballer of the Year spent just a year with the club before crossing over to Europe to join Swiss side FC Zurich.

“I’m now at Al Sadd to continue my father’s legacy and win more trophies,” the Black Stars captain said.