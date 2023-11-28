‘I’m pretty calm’ – Andre Ayew reacts to red card on Le Havre debut

The forward was introduced in the 65th minute when he replaced Loic Nego but he spent only two minutes on the pitch before being sent off for a reckless tackle.

The 33-year-old was involved in a high challenge against Swiss defender Eray Cormet, which resulted in a straight red card.

Le Havre, therefore, had to play the remainder of the game with 10 men but they held on to salvage a draw on the road against Nantes.

Reacting to his sending off in the aftermath of the game, Ayew said he was pretty calm after seeing replays of the incident.

"Yes, it's true that it's soccer, it's soccer. I think that with enough experience, you can take a step back from situations, but I'm pretty calm after seeing the images again," he said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

"In terms of the game, in terms of the action, what I interpret is here he comes, there's a ball in thirty-fifty-fifty that's really being played between the two of them.

“He throws himself, he throws himself before me, I see him throw himself, he's going to get the ball before me, I lift my foot, trying to hold it back, and on the way to land I brush against his shin guard. And that's it, that was the referee's decision."